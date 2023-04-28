Dallas police officer and K-9 shot and injured, suspect killed in shootout, sources say

Sources told WFAA that police received a call Thursday night about a suspect who had shot his mother and his sister.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer and a K-9 were shot, but both are expected to be OK, while a suspect in the incident was shot and killed, police sources confirmed to WFAA early Friday morning.

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight in the 9300 block of Briggs Street, near Texas 352 and North Prairie Creek Road in southeast Dallas.

Sources told WFAA that police received a call Thursday night about a suspect who had shot his mother and his sister.

Police then received a second 911 call about a man who had blood on him was was knocking on doors.

Officers with a K-9 unit responded to the area and began tracking the man and found him in a wooded area near Briggs.

At some point in the incident, a shootout between an officer and a suspect happened. The officer was shot in his bulletproof vest and his leg, sources said. The K-9 was also shot.

Both the officer and the K-9 were expected to survive, sources said.

The suspect was shot and killed, sources said.

Police in a statement confirmed the officer's and K-9's injuries were non-life threatening. They confirmed the suspect was shot but did not provide an update on his condition.

The mother and sister who were reportedly shot in the initial incident call to police were expected to be OK, sources told WFAA.

Police sources told WFAA that the officer who was shot is a 20-year veteran of the department. Him and the K-9 have been together for about two years, when the officer joined the K-9 unit.

The K-9, who was shot in the shoulder, was able to track the suspect early Friday, sources said. The dog's bullet wound went through and through and he was getting treatment at a vet, according to the sources.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.