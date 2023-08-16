Man found fatally stabbed in Dallas' Lower Greenville area, police say

DALLAS — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after a man was found dead in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas early Wednesday.
Officers responded to a call for police around 5:45 a.m. to the 1800 block of Greenville Avenue, near La Vista Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed, according to a police news release.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the man to a local hospital, where he died, police said.
The victim's name has not been released. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to help identify the victim.
More details about the stabbing was not release. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police detective Travis French at (214)671-3650 or at travis.french@dallaspolice.gov.