Man found fatally stabbed in Dallas' Lower Greenville area, police say

DALLAS — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after a man was found dead in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call for police around 5:45 a.m. to the 1800 block of Greenville Avenue, near La Vista Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed, according to a police news release.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the man to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The victim's name has not been released. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to help identify the victim.