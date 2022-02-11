Dallas motel neighbor shot and killed after argument about barking dogs, police say

When officers got to the scene, they found the person who called them. He was a 44-year-old man who told police he had been shot by his neighbor.

DALLAS — A man has been arrested and charged with murder for shooting his motel neighbor after a ongoing argument about his dogs, the Dallas Police Department said.

On Thursday around 10:08 p.m., police officers received and responded to a shooting call at the Executive Inn Motel located at 12670 E. Northwest Highway. This is about seven miles northeast of White Rock Lake.

When they got to the scene, officers found the person who called them. He was a 44-year-old man who told police he had been shot by his neighbor.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect in this shooting was identified as Brandon Martin, a 41-year-old man who ran away from the location when police first got there. Officers caught him soon afterward.

Martin and the man he allegedly killed had been having an ongoing argument because of a noise complaint related to barking from the victim's dogs, police said.