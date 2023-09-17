Missing woman last seen in downtown Dallas Saturday evening, police say

Brenda Walton was last seen on North Riverfront Boulevard at about 6:45 p.m.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking locals to be on lookout for a woman that went missing downtown on Saturday.

Walton is Black woman with brown eyes and a gray afro. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police said she was last seen wearing a pink shirt with sweatpants. She also may be confused and in need of assistance, according to police.

Anyone with information on Brenda Walton's whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police at 911 or 214-671-4268. The departments asks that you reference case number 167343-2023.

