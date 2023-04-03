x
Missing 20-year-old woman last seen in Dallas, police say

Serenity Frazier was last spotted on Coles Manor Place at midnight Monday morning.
Credit: Dallas Police Department

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking residents to look out for a woman who went missing early Monday morning.

The department says 20-year-old Serenity Frazier was last seen in the 4800 block of Coles Manor Place at midnight on Monday.

Frazier is a Black woman who was was last seen wearing multi-color Christmas pajamas. She was also carrying a blue crossbody purse.

Police also say Frazier is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Frazier's whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or 214-671-4268.

Frazier's case is being documented as case number 055848-2023.

