Missing 76-year-old last seen driving in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A man has gone missing after he was seen in West Dallas, and police are asking anyone with information to speak up.
According to police, 76-year-old Shiulun Yan was last seen driving in the 2000 block of McBroom Street, near the Dallas College West Dallas Center. That was at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Shiulun Yan is an Asian man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was driving a grey 2018 Ford Escape with the Texas license plate NTX3998.
Police said he was a pair of beige pants and a green shirt.
Anyone with information on Yan's whereabouts should call 911 or 214-671-4268. Police ask that you reference case number 141556-2023.
