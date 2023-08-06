Missing 76-year-old last seen driving in Dallas, police say

Shiulan Yan was last seen on Aug. 5 driving a grey 2018 Ford Escape on McBroom Street.

DALLAS — A man has gone missing after he was seen in West Dallas, and police are asking anyone with information to speak up.

According to police, 76-year-old Shiulun Yan was last seen driving in the 2000 block of McBroom Street, near the Dallas College West Dallas Center. That was at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Shiulun Yan is an Asian man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was driving a grey 2018 Ford Escape with the Texas license plate NTX3998.

Police said he was a pair of beige pants and a green shirt.

Anyone with information on Yan's whereabouts should call 911 or 214-671-4268. Police ask that you reference case number 141556-2023.

(1,3) The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. Shiulun Yan.



Mr. Yan is described a 76-year-old, grey-haired, brown-eyed, Asian male who stands at about 5’09” tall and weighs about 160lbs. pic.twitter.com/K28oSjr1eu — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 6, 2023