Police say Leslie Finney, 70, may be driving a grey Ford Focus. He was last seen Monday evening.

DALLAS — A missing 70-year-old Dallas man has been located and is safe, the Dallas Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Police called on residents to help find 70-year-old Leslie Finney, who had been missing since Monday, June 6.

According to DPD, Finney was last seen at his home on the 1400 block of Claude Street in the Cedar Crest area.

Around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, police said Finney had been found.