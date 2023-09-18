Missing boy last seen in Dallas Sunday night

Police say 9-year-old Zacorey was last seen on Malden Lane at about 9:15 p.m.

DALLAS — Dallas police alerted locals early Monday morning about a 9-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday night.

Police say Zacorey Dismuke was last seen in the 4600 block of Malden Lane at about 9:15 p.m.

Zacorey is a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds.

According to police, Zacorey was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone with information on Zacorey Dismuke's whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or 214-671-4268.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Zacorey Dismuke. Zacorey is described as a... Posted by Dallas Police Department on Monday, September 18, 2023