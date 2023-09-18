x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing boy last seen in Dallas Sunday night

Police say 9-year-old Zacorey was last seen on Malden Lane at about 9:15 p.m.
Credit: Dallas Police Department

DALLAS — Dallas police alerted locals early Monday morning about a 9-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday night.

Police say Zacorey Dismuke was last seen in the 4600 block of Malden Lane at about 9:15 p.m.

Zacorey is a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds.

According to police, Zacorey was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone with information on Zacorey Dismuke's whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or 214-671-4268.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Zacorey Dismuke. Zacorey is described as a...

Posted by Dallas Police Department on Monday, September 18, 2023

Other local news:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Arlington, TX: Tex-Ethiopian restaurant Smoke N' Ash reopening at new location

Before You Leave, Check This Out