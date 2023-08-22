Woman and dog found dead in Dallas house fire, officials say

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call about the fire in the 2500 block of Jonesboro Avenue, near La Prada and Oates drives.

DALLAS — A woman and her dog were found dead in a house fire in Northeast Dallas on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call about the fire in the 2500 block of Jonesboro Avenue, near La Prada and Oates drives, at 6:09 a.m., according to a news release from fire officials.

Firefighters arrived at the one-story home and saw heavy fire coming from a front window. The crews made their way inside and put out the fire in the front living room. When they put the fire out, they found the woman and her dog, who had both died in the fire, officials said.

The woman's name has not been released.

Neighbors saw the flames and tried knocking on the door before firefighters arrived, but no one answered, according to the release.

Officials said the fire burned into an attic space in the home and then through the roof in multiple spots before crews were able to extinguish the flames.