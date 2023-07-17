Woman found dead in field near downtown Dallas, police say

Officers on Saturday around 9 p.m. to called to a field near the 800 block of Brazos Street.

DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a field along the Trinity River near downtown Dallas over the weekend, police said Monday.

Officers on Saturday around 9 p.m. were called to a field in the 800 block of Brazos Street, near Interstate 35E, where a 911 caller reported finding human remains.

Officers arrived and found what appeared to be the body of a woman, police said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy Monday and ruled the woman's death a homicide. Police did not say how the woman died. Officials have not identified the woman.