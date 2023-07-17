x
Woman found dead in field near downtown Dallas, police say

Officers on Saturday around 9 p.m. to called to a field near the 800 block of Brazos Street.
DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a field along the Trinity River near downtown Dallas over the weekend, police said Monday.

Officers on Saturday around 9 p.m. were called to a field in the 800 block of Brazos Street, near Interstate 35E, where a 911 caller reported finding human remains.

Officers arrived and found what appeared to be the body of a woman, police said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy Monday and ruled the woman's death a homicide. Police did not say how the woman died. Officials have not identified the woman.

Police are still investigating her death. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detective David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or David.Grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov.

