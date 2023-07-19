Dallas man no-billed in fatal shooting of neighbor over loud music dispute

The case stemmed from an incident in May where a fighting over loud music led to the shooting death of a 49-year-old Dallas man.

DALLAS — A Dallas man has been no-billed by a grand jury after he was previously charged with the murder of a 49-year-old after a dispute over loud music led to the fatal shooting.

A no-bill means the grand jury declined to indict the man on the murder charge.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:20 a.m. on May 14 in the 900 block of Hoke Smith Drive. An affidavit obtained by WFAA stated the shooting happened as a "large family party" was happening and the victim, identified as 49-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, and his son pulled up to the home playing loud music from the vehicle.

Their neighbor, identified in the affidavit as 54-year-old Lonnie Holcombe, was sitting with his son on their front porch next door. Holcombe allegedly fired multiple shots at the truck with a BB gun, causing damage and striking Gonzalez, who was in the bed of the truck.

A group of people went over to verbally confront Holcombe, police said in the affidavit, and then Holcombe hit one of them. Holcombe was then "assaulted by multiple people" from the group, the affidavit said.

At some point during the fight, Gonzalez was on top of Holcombe and Holcombe pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot Gonzalez in the chest, according to the affidavit. The fight ended and multiple people called 911.

Dallas police confiscated both the BB gun and the 9mm handgun, and Holcombe told investigators that he’d had an ongoing issue with Gonzalez for nearly a year and said their family played loud music that would "interfere with his life," according to the affidavit.

Holcombe was arrested and charged with murder on May 14, but a Dallas County grand jury returned the no bill on Tuesday, meaning it concluded that there was not enough evidence to support the criminal charge.