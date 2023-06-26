Man's body found with stab wound at Fish Trap Lake, Dallas Police say

The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the body of an unknown man who had been stabbed.

DALLAS — Investigators are looking for a suspect who stabbed and killed a man at Fish Trap Lake, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call for service at Fish Trap Lake located at 2400 Toronto Street.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is helping to identify the victim. The investigation is ongoing at this time and documented under case number 115443-202.

Police have not provided any more information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.