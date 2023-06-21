Immersive Disney exhibit in Dallas has been canceled

The experience had been open since April. WFAA reached out to the company about the closure.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above was a WFAA report from April profiling the Disney exhibit.

An immersive Disney experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas has closed months after it opened, according to the company.

WFAA profiled the new exhibit in April, and it was scheduled to run for three months. A viewer reached out to WFAA saying her tickets had been canceled and was never told why.

WFAA reached out to Lighthouse Immersive and were given the following statement:

“Yes, Lighthouse Immersive has closed its production of Immersive Disney Animation in Dallas. We are currently working on contacting our guests and issuing refunds for ticket purchases, as taking care of our guests is our primary goal at the moment.”

On the Lighthouse Immersive Studios website, a message acknowledging the closing read:

"Lighthouse Immersive regrets to announced that our production of Immersive Disney Animation in Dallas has closed. All ticketholders will receive a full refund. We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience."

It remains unclear why the Disney immersive exhibit closed. WFAA has also reached out to Disney and has not heard back.