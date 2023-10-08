8-year-old boy reported missing in Dallas, police say

Police said Debroderick Washington may be in need of assistance.

DALLAS — Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy in Dallas, officials said.

Debroderick Washington was last seen Thursday morning in the 2000 block of North Fitzhugh Avenue, between Ross Avenue and U.S. 75, according to a police news release.

Police said Washington may be in need of assistance. They described him as a Black male, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a green shirt.