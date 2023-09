The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. at West Wheatland Road and West Virginia Drive, across from Methodist Charlton Hospital.

DALLAS — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in southwest Dallas early Thursday, police said.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. at West Wheatland Road and West Virginia Drive, across from Methodist Charlton Hospital, according to a news release from police.

The driver stayed at the scene, but more information about how the crash happened was not release.