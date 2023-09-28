2 arrested, charged with evading arrest after running into unmarked police vehicle, DPD says

DALLAS — Two men were arrested after a vehicle refused to stop during a traffic stop and ran into an unmarked police vehicle, Dallas police said.

The Dallas Police Department said its officers responded to an assist call for a traffic stop at approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ash Lane and Beacon Street. Dallas police said the driver refused to stop and crashed into an unmarked vehicle, and one officer suffered minor injuries. The officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, DPD said.