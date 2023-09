An eastbound driver on Singleton hit a pedestrian who was in the middle of the road, officials said.

DALLAS — One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle in West Dallas early Friday, police said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Singleton Boulevard and Chalk Hill Road. An eastbound driver on Singleton hit a pedestrian who was in the middle of the road, officials said.

The driver stopped at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital, where they died.

The name of the victim has not been released.