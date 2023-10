Police said the teen's injury is not life-threatening. The driver's vehicle was described as a black pickup truck.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a teen Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to an accident in the 1800 block of West Wheatland Road a little after 6 p.m.

According to investigators, the teen was in the roadway when they were struck by a black pickup truck driving westbound on Wheatland. The driver left the scene.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

No other information is available at this time.