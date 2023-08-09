Dallas-based company creates custom suits for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers

Reveal Suits fitted jackets for the 2023 inductees, including Dirk Nowitzki, and will reveal them to the Hall of Famers on Saturday.

DALLAS — Between 1,500 fabrics, 80 buttons and 20 measurements, Carlton Dixon and his team at Reveal Suits can find a perfect suit for anyone.

"That's what we want our suits to do: Make them feel confident, make them feel bold, make them feel like a million bucks," said Dixon.

But, what makes Reveal Suits stand out is what is on the inside of the blazer.

Dixon and his team can customize the lining in the jacket. Reveal Suits is the only custom clothier officially licensed with nearly 100 colleges and universities. The company is also the official jacket provider for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, providing coats for hall of famers for the last three years.

Dixon said that on Saturday, "There will be twelve Reveal Suits orange enshrinement jackets on display." One of them will go to Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki.

In a press conference this week, Nowitzki spoke about his jacket.

Nowitzki said, "When I went up to get my jacket [fitted], they were like 'Mavs in the house!' [...] They were like, 'We're from Dallas. We're a Dallas company.' That was a cool moment. They got my Mavs logo in my jacket. I can't wait to see it."

While Nowitzki's suit jacket has not been revealed, Dixon said it will have Nowitzki's memories from playing in Germany and Dallas.

The goal for Dixon is to tell the story of how these players made it to the Hall of Fame. It is a clean-fitted suit from the outside, but the lining shares their journey.

Dixon founded Reveal Suits five years ago in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.