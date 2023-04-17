Multiple residents displaced by apartment fire in Dallas, officials say

Dallas Fire-Rescue says one firefighter was injured and a resident was hospitalized for "undisclosed medical reasons."

DALLAS — Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) will be investigating the cause of an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas on Monday morning. Officials say 16 residents were displaced as a result.

According to DFR, units were assigned to a 911 call about a fire at the Forestwood on the Creek Apartments on Forest Lane. They were dispatched to the scene around 5 a.m.

When the first DFR units arrived, officials say there were flames coming through the roof of the apartment building.

Firefighters requested a second alarm and went to put out the fire. They used aerial ladders and hard lines to take out some of the flames. The rest was extinguished after firefighters got inside some parts of the building.

According to officials, eight apartments were heavily damaged, but the entire 12-unit building is no longer safe to live in. They say the residents that are displaced are getting help from the American Red Cross.

Officials say one resident was taken to a hospital for "undisclosed medical reasons." A firefighter was also hospitalized for a minor injury during overhaul operations. Both are expected to be OK.