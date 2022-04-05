Dallas teenager shot and killed in car, police say

DALLAS — Police officers found a teenager shot and killed in his car, the Dallas Police Department said.
On Monday around 7:41 p.m., police officers responded to a shooting call at 6500 Bexar Street in Dallas. This is between Lamar Street and U.S. 175 Frontage Road near the Sargent neighborhood.
The person shot was Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, who was found in the front passenger seat of a four-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him dead on the scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation with no one in custody, according to police.
The motive is unknown, and the homicide unit is asking anyone with information to contact detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #058851-2022.