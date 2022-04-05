Dallas teenager shot and killed in car, police say

The person shot was Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, who was found in the front passenger seat of a four-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.

DALLAS — Police officers found a teenager shot and killed in his car, the Dallas Police Department said.

On Monday around 7:41 p.m., police officers responded to a shooting call at 6500 Bexar Street in Dallas. This is between Lamar Street and U.S. 175 Frontage Road near the Sargent neighborhood.

The person shot was Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, who was found in the front passenger seat of a four-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him dead on the scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation with no one in custody, according to police.