x
Skip Navigation

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

local

Dallas SWAT officer grazed by bullet while responding to a barricaded person, officials say

Police said the call was related to family violence.
Credit: Cody Marcom
Dallas police respond to a barricade situation on May 18, 2020.

A Dallas police SWAT officer was grazed by a bullet while responding to a barricaded person call early Monday in Red Bird. 

Officers responded to a call before 8 a.m. in the 7000 block of Greenspan Avenue near Camp Wisdom Road. Police said the call was related to family violence.

A police spokesperson said a SWAT officer was grazed by a bullet while trying to get into the house. Police said a mother was inside the home with a child. 

More on WFAA: