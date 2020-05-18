Dallas SWAT officer grazed by bullet while responding to a barricaded person, officials say

Police said the call was related to family violence.

A Dallas police SWAT officer was grazed by a bullet while responding to a barricaded person call early Monday in Red Bird.

Officers responded to a call before 8 a.m. in the 7000 block of Greenspan Avenue near Camp Wisdom Road. Police said the call was related to family violence.

A police spokesperson said a SWAT officer was grazed by a bullet while trying to get into the house. Police said a mother was inside the home with a child.