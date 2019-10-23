The city of Dallas announced Wednesday that it would be temporarily suspending all brush and bulk trash collection.
City officials said they expect normal collection to resume by the end of November.
Sanitation Services is suspending collection so that crews can focus on collecting and removing debris from areas affected by Sunday's storms, according to officials.
They are therefore asking residents to not put out any brush or bulk trash that's not related to storm damage.
Sanitation Transfer Stations will be open for residents to use throughout the suspension, city officials said. Click here to find one near you.
