The city of Dallas announced Wednesday that it would be temporarily suspending all brush and bulk trash collection.

City officials said they expect normal collection to resume by the end of November.

Dallas neighborhoods, businesses destroyed by Sunday's tornado Women stand outside a house damaged by a tornado in the Preston Hollow section of Dallas, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/LM Otero) A traffic light rests at a major intersection in the Preston Hollow section of Dallas Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 after a tornado tore homes and businesses apart in a densely populated area of Dallas Sunday night. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg) Dallas' fire station 41 was destroyed in the tornado that swept through Dallas Oct. 21. Cary Middle School sustained heavy damage in the October 20 tornado that swept across Dallas County. Cary Middle School (left) and Thomas Jefferson High School (right) were damaged in the Dallas tornado on Oct. 20. Walnut Hill Elementary sustained damage after the October 20th tornado St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. Aerial footage shows damage from Sunday night's storm. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019.

Sanitation Services is suspending collection so that crews can focus on collecting and removing debris from areas affected by Sunday's storms, according to officials.

They are therefore asking residents to not put out any brush or bulk trash that's not related to storm damage.

Sanitation Transfer Stations will be open for residents to use throughout the suspension, city officials said. Click here to find one near you.

