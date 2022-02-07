Dallas suspect steals $100,000 worth of western clothing, boots, hats and belts, police say

On Jan. 15 around 1:20 a.m., a suspect broke into the Gomez Western Wear store located in the 1600 block of S. Buckner Boulevard in Dallas.

DALLAS — Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying someone who stole more than $100,000 of western clothing and materials, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Jan.15, around 1:20 a.m., a suspect broke into the Gomez Western Wear store located in the 1600 block of S. Buckner Boulevard in Dallas. This is just east of Umphress Park.

The suspect took an assortment of clothing, boots, hats, and belts valued at over $100,000, according to police.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for help identifying the burglary suspect seen in images taken from surveillance video.