Dallas Police looking for suspect accused of stealing dog from backyard

DALLAS — A Shih Tzu is still missing after a woman took the dog from the owner's backyard, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Thursday, April 8 around 5:35 p.m., police said an unknown female suspect went into the complainant's yard in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood, then the side of the house and finally the back fence.

The suspect opened the gate and removed the dog, Benny, from the backyard, according to police. Benny is a white male Shih Tzu valued at $200.

Video stills show the suspect walk back into the frame of the camera before walking out of the gate with the Shih Tzu in her left hand. The suspect then walks to a vehicle that is parked on the street and leaves the location.