Mayor Johnson gives State of the City address from South Dallas for the first time in history

Mayor Eric Johnson said COVID-19 and crime have been two of the city's biggest challenges this year.

The State of the City address by the mayor of Dallas will be given from Fair Park in South Dallas for the first time in history on Tuesday evening.

It will be livestreamed on YouTube at 6 p.m. The event will not have any attendees other than city staff and journalists.

Mayor Eric Johnson says the speech is usually hosted by one of the city’s civic or business institutions, such as the Rotary Club or the Dallas Regional Chamber.

“It was important to me that this speech become a public event in the years to come,” Johnson said in his weekly newsletter.

He said COVID-19 and crime have been two of the city's biggest challenges this year.

This year, Dallas is on pace to see the most murders in 16 years.