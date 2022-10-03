Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade: Times, road closures, weather and more you need to know

The Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival is back after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

DALLAS — The Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival is back!

The annual event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. But now, organizers are saying "We're back, bigger and better," as they get ready for festivities on Saturday, March 12.

The one and only Dirk Nowitzki will be serving as Grand Marshal for very-fitting 41st parade.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's event and how to take in all the green.

Weather forecast

Before you head out, here's a look at the forecast for the parade and festival.

It's going to be a cold morning. Saturday starts off with temperatures in the 20s.

BUT, that'll be the worst of it.

Lots of sunshine and a light south wind will moderate temperatures through the late morning and afternoon. Should be a nice day for the parade!

Start/end time and route

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street. The route takes the parade south on Greenville Avenue and is expected to finish around 2 p.m. at SMU Boulevard.

If you want to start celebrations early, festivities will be going on in different areas of the parade route starting at 9 a.m. between Southwestern Boulevard and University Boulevard.

The Block Party and Concert will be between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is being held at Energy Square at 4925 Greenville Avenue. The concert features the Toadies, 40 Acre Mule and Jake Quillin. The party and concert will cost $30 to get into.

More information on the festival areas can be found here.

Road closures

As with any parade, road closures are to be expected in the area. Luckily, the Dallas Police Department has provided information on where to expect the closures.

Police say the closure of Greenville Avenue between Park Lane and Mockingbird Lane will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to end around 4:30 p.m.

The following full closures will last from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., per police:

Greenville Avenue: Between Vanderbilt Avenue and Vickery Boulevard

Goodwin Avenue: Between Worcola Street and Matilda Street

Vanderbilt Avenue: Between Worcola Street and Greenville Avenue

Transportation

Dallas police say they will have officers patrolling the areas of the festival for any parking violations.

Police are encouraging festivalgoers to use public transportation or to carpool due to limited parking.

There are two DART train stations -- Park Lane and Lovers Lane -- near the festival and parade route for those looking to attend.