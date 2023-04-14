Dallas ISD says students 'safe' after evacuation at South Oak Cliff High School over threat

District officials said the all of the students are safe and being provided water until police clear the scene.

DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District has evacuated one of its campuses Friday after a reported threat, officials told WFAA.

South Oak Cliff High School students were evacuated from campus after the threat was received. District officials said the students were taken to the football field and track area and said all of the students are safe and being provided water until police clear the scene.

Dallas School Board Trustee Maxie Johnson told WFAA that this is the second "bomb threat" of the day. Johnson said frightened parents are rushing to campus to check on their children.

This threat comes a day after several Texas college and universities received "hoax" 911 calls, claiming mass shootings were taking place. More than 100 law enforcement officers responded to the scene at Collin College in Plano Thursday.

The FBI sent out a statement to WFAA's sister station in Tyler, Texas, regarding the "swatting calls," which occurred nationwide: