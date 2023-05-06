x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dallas police investigating overnight shooting involving officers

Police say the shooting happened outside of Williams Chicken on R.B. Cullum Boulevard.
Credit: Alixandria Chen - stock.adobe.co

DALLAS — Dallas police said a man was shot and injured by officers outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning.

According to the department, police were responding to a call at 3:11 a.m. about an "armed encounter on foot." When officers arrived to Williams Chicken on R. B. Cullum Boulevard, they say they found a man with a gun.

Officers told the man repeatedly to drop the gun, police said. According to them, the man refused and shot the gun into the air before running towards an occupied vehicle at a stoplight. Police say that was when officers shot at the man.

Police provided first aid for the man until he was taken to a hospital. According to officers, his injuries are not life-threatening.

The officers involved were not injured.

No other information is available.

Other local news:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police: 2 Texas high school students arrested for threat against student, bringing weapons to school

Before You Leave, Check This Out