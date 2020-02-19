DALLAS — Authorities say an altercation between a man and a security officer turned deadly Tuesday night.

According to Dallas police, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the 5307 block of Monmouth Lane.

Police say 26-year-old Jamal Patterson became angry after a security officer told him he wasn’t allowed to work on his vehicle in the parking lot.

Detectives say at that point Patterson then punched security officer Richard Farris, 62, several times before going into his apartment and grabbing a handgun.

Patterson then allegedly returned with his gun and chambered a round before pointing the weapon at Farris.

That’s when Farris shot Patterson multiple times, police say. Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Farris then called 911 and cooperated with the investigation.

He was then transported to the Dallas Police Headquarters to give a statement. Police later released Farris and said the case will be referred to a Dallas County grand jury.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Brewster Billings at 214-283-4805 or 214-671-3083. He also can be contacted via email at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #033139-2020.

