Dallas residents urged to report overgrown lots to 311 to help prevent grass fires

Tall weeds in neglected and overgrown lots pose fire dangers, given dry conditions and extreme heat. City workers want to help reduce the risks of more grass fires.

DALLAS — Workers with the City of Dallas are urging residents to be proactive in reporting overgrown lots.

Staff in several city departments want to reduce the risk of grass fire and property damage, as dry conditions and high temperatures continues to impact the region.

“The nuisance abatement team is very busy,” said Elonda Chilton, interim code administrator for the City of Dallas Nuisance Abatement Division.

Crews are working across the city, mowing overgrown lots filled with dry grass and weeds. They want to remove hazardous conditions.

City workers said the dry conditions and high temperatures, coupled with the dry brush, make the elements fuel for fast moving grass fires.

The City of Dallas is encouraging neighbors to report overgrown lots to 311.

“We encourage them to call 311 to report it. If not 311, then report the violation via the app. Also, we encourage property owners to cut those weeds by themselves. You know, proactively cut those weeds,” said Chilton.

Due to the potential fire hazard, the city is expediting response times for overgrown lots reported to 311. Staff will have 24 hours to assess the conditions.