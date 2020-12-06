Dallas residents allowed 60 days to pay off unpaid rent if impacted by COVID-19

The City of Dallas is allowing tenants to provide their landlords with a COVID-19 hardship notice to give them more time to pay off rent.

DALLAS — Dallas residents impacted by the COVID-19 virus can get about two months to pay off their unpaid rent, according to the City of Dallas.

If tenants provide their landlords with a COVID-19 hardship notice within 21 days of receiving a possible eviction notice, they will then get 60 days from the date of the notice to create a payment plan, apply for rental assistance or make other arrangements to pay off the rent.

Along with the hardship notice, tenants must provide documentation or verifiable information that COVID-19 has created financial hardship.

This change is a part of an approved on April 22 that also doesn't allow landlords to provide a penalty exceeding $500 without a response period to discuss repayment options.

Dallas residents can visit dallasfairhousing.com for more information. They can also submit an application for rental assistance here.