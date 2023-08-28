Some Dallas renters have been living in sweltering apartments without A/C for weeks

The City of Dallas says that, if reporting A/C issues to your landlord doesn't work or if they're slow to respond, you can dial 3-1-1 or go online to log a complaint

DALLAS — As Texas has endured a record-setting heat wave, some in North Texas say they’ve gone weeks without functioning air coditioning.

"Everything's just extremely hot and very uncomfortable," says Rico Jones. "It's probably 120 degrees in here when it gets real hot."

Jones lives in at the Tides on Park Lane complex in Dallas. He says that he and more than two dozens of his neighbors have complained to management about a lack of air conditioning to no avail.

"On the 7th, was when it initially went out, they were like, 'OK, it's fixed -- [but] It was maybe working for probably a good two hours and then it kind of went back out," Jones says.

Now, 20 days later, he says his ducts are still blowing hot air.

"I made another request the same day to have it fixed, and it’s still not fixed," he says.

A few units down, Daiyan Rodriquez is moving out because of the same issue.

"[It's] 94-96 ([egrees] every night," Rodriquez says. "[You] open the window, it doesn’t help."

He too says he’s filed multiple maintenance requests, but hasn’t gotten any relief.

"It's excuses, excuses, it's excuses -- next week, next week, two days, three days,” Rodriquez says.

Eventually, both men turned to a resource many people don’t know about ---reporting their situation to the city.

"My from where I work at, he was like call 3-1-1," Jones says. "I wouldn't have known to call them. I’m looking online, like what can I do? A/C's not working."

A day later, a code compliance representative was at his door and promised to get the complex to act.

"They left a notice for the leasing office," Jones says.

On Friday, Dallas Code Compliance told WFAA the issue had been escalated to Community Prosecution. WFAA reached out to the Tides on Park Lane leasing office for comment multiple times and haven’t heard back. But by Sunday, signs had been placed around the complex saying a new A/C and heating system are on the way.

Still, Rodriquez says the relief is a little too late.

"I’m done," he says.

The City of Dallas says that, if reporting A/C issue to your landlord or property manager doesn't work, or if their staff is slow to respond, you can dial 3-1-1 or go online to log a complaint.