Explore this $18.5 million mansion along Dallas' Strait Lane

Located at 10010 Strait Lane, the home is designed to be reminiscent of the luxurious homes found in the coveted Holmby Hills area of Beverly Hills.

Here's your chance to go inside this $18.5 million, 12,472-square-foot mansion located in Dallas’ prestigious Preston Hollow neighborhood.

Set on 2.2 acres, this estate features six bedrooms, six baths, a 10-car garage, an office, a gym, a tennis court, and multiple balconies overlooking Bachman Creek.

An elevator that services the three-story home and its 20 rooms is just one of the luxurious features of this property.

One thing for prospective buyers to note: The property is currently in the process of being built.

Estimated to be completed in late 2024, listing broker Jonathan Rosen said there is already interest from local and California couples.

The target market for the property would be owners who may have generational wealth, run their own businesses, or could be in a type of money management or hedge fund business.

Hadley & Bess is the primary developer for the project. The firm has over 20 years of experience in creating premium properties in Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.

Luxury homebuilder Ellen Grasso & Sons is a consultant on the project, while Lance Dickinson with DDLA Design is leading landscape design.