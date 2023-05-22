Dallas municipal court building closed this week, system still down due to early May ransomware attack

The city says the municipal courts still cannot take payment in person, online or by phone.

DALLAS — The city of Dallas says its municipal court system will remain closed throughout the entire week as it still grapples with the ransomware attack from earlier this month.

The attack happened on May 3 and has affected numerous network systems within the city and the police and fire departments.

A hacking group called "Royal" previously claimed responsibility for the attack.

The city said it would “take weeks to get back to full functionality.”

In an update on Monday, May 22, the city said the department that oversees the Dallas Municipal Court administrative and clerical functions, the Dallas Marshal’s Office, the City Detention Center and building security will be closed until May 29. The building will reopen on Tuesday, May 30.

The city says the municipal courts still cannot take payment in person, online or by phone. However, if you need to make a payment, a request or need to send in document to the court, you can do so by mail.

According to the court’s website, there will be no court hearings, trials or jury duty, and “all cases schedule during the outage will be reset.” The website also notes the updated court dates will be mailed to the address the court has on file in its system once it is restored.

Any citation payments or documents that are due while the municipal court system is down, will be accepted once the service is back up and running too, the website says.