One of the first major events to be canceled in Dallas due to COVID-19 concerns was the annual Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Now, event organizers are looking ahead to the summer months and postponing mass gatherings. Dallas County makes up a bulk of the current coronavirus cases, with a total of 831 as of Thursday.

On Friday, Jaron Turnbow, the executive director of Dallas Pride, announced that the 37th annual festivities have been postponed until the end of July.

The festivities were originally scheduled for the first weekend in June, but have been moved to later dates.

Weekend festivities will still be held at Fair Park, according to organizers.

The Miller Lite Music Festival in the Park, including the Family Pride Zone and Teen Pride, has been rescheduled to July 25, and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade has been rescheduled to July 26.

Festival and parade participants can find the registration information here. Additional updates on Dallas Pride can be found online.

