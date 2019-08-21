Dallas police SWAT teams worked two separate, unrelated calls Tuesday night, police said. One is still ongoing.

The first, at the 1500 block of Harbor Road in east Oak Cliff, began at 3:05 p.m. as a shooting call. When officers arrived to the home, they found one person shot. That person was taken to Methodist Central Hospital and was pronounced deceased, police said.

Officers soon learned that the shooting suspect might be at another home and they headed to that location, police said.

As of 9:36 p.m., the SWAT call was over and officers did not find anybody in the house. The investigation is ongoing.

The second SWAT call, which, again, police said is not related to the call on Harbor Road, started at 4:34 p.m. in the 9600 block of Paramount Avenue in Pleasant Grove after a suspect jumped out of a stolen vehicle, police said.

The man then barricaded himself into a home, and as of 9:36 p.m. the SWAT team is at the home and the incident is being handled as a barricaded person call.

