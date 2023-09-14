Dallas officers struck by driver during separate shooting incident, police say

Sources tell WFAA that the officers were using a police SUV for cover when the driver struck the SUV, which then hit the officers.

DALLAS — Four Dallas officers were reported injured Thursday morning after their vehicles were struck by a driver.

The crash happened in the 3100 block of Community Drive close to Overlake Park.

Police tell WFAA that officers were originally there for a shooting that had been reported at about 3:15 a.m. In that case, they say one man was found shot in his leg. That victim was taken to a hospital and a suspect has been arrested.

According to police sources, officers at the scene were using a police SUV for cover while trying to get that suspect out of the house. That's when they say an uninvolved driver crashed into that SUV, which then hit the officers.

Sources say four Dallas officers were injured in the crash: One who was inside the SUV, and three others who were beside it. Three of them are said to have minor injuries while one may have a broken bone. They were all taken to a hospital out of precaution and are all expected to recover.

Police said the driver that hit the officers has been detained. The driver was tested for any signs of intoxication, but the test came back negative.

It was originally reported that the driver also ran into a nearby home. That information is not clear at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information is available.