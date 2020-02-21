DALLAS — Dallas City Council Member Casey Thomas II announced Wednesday night at a community crime awareness meeting that the Dallas Police Department's South-Central patrol division has been chosen as part of a new patrol enforcement pilot.

The meeting was held at the Paradise Missionary Baptist Church. Thomas said that more patrol officers will be strategically assigned to the South-Central division as a result. The South-Central patrol division roughly spans from State Highway 67 on the west to just beyond Interstate 45 on the east, the Trinity River in the north and the edge of Lancaster and DeSoto in the south.

Dallas police said Thursday the decision was made after using staffing software to determine which areas with higher call volumes needed more officers. Eighteen additional officers were transferred to the South-Central patrol division, bringing the total to 218.

Thomas said Wednesday the South-Central patrol division was chosen because it touches multiple council districts.

Patrols should start March 3, Thomas said.

Thomas currently serves on the Dallas City Council's public safety committee, which established the Community Police Oversight Board.

More on WFAA: