Police investigating suspected domestic violence case that led to 47-year-old's death

DALLAS — Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a woman in her 40s being shot and left for dead in front of her house, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Thursday, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 10029 Grove Oaks Blvd in southeast Dallas, near Apache Park and Bitter Creek Park.

When they arrived, officers found Margarita Rodriguez Pagoaga, a 47-year-old woman, lying on the ground in front of her residence with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Pagoaga to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The motive appears to be domestic violence, according to police. This is still an active ongoing investigation.