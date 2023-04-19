Dallas police release surveillance video of suspect in shooting that killed two at Deep Ellum bar

The search is still ongoing for the suspect in the shooting at Bitter End on March 15, 2023.

DALLAS — Police in Dallas are asking for help identifying a suspect in a shooting at a Deep Ellum bar that left two people dead in March.

The department released surveillance footage of the incident that happened at Bitter End bar on Elm Street in the early morning hours of March 15.

Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30, were killed in the shooting, according to police.

Police said the investigation determined that Gossett was on the patio of the bar when he was approached by the unknown suspect who then fired multiple gunshots.

Jones, who was standing inside the bar at the time, was struck by a round that went through a window.

A third person was also injured by a bullet fragment and was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.

The video released on Wednesday shows the suspect firing shots and then running away from the area. He has not yet been identified as police continue to search for him.

As the investigation continues, Jones' family has filed a lawsuit against Bitter End bar, claiming that the business did not ensure "sufficient security measures, personnel, guards and patrols... as well as failing to ensure adequate access controls to prevent loitering, to reasonably ensure the safety of their premises despite being located in an area where crime is prevalent."