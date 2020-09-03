Two Dallas police squad cars were involved in a car accident Sunday night, officials say.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a racing incident after receiving reports of a large crowd of people and vehicles at the 1400 block of South Henderson Avenue.

When the officers arrived, they witnessed several vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot. But police say once they drove into the lot, everyone fled.

That’s when police officers began to pursue one of the vehicles that was allegedly doing donuts in the parking lot, according to detectives.

Authorities briefly pursued the vehicle, but then called off the chase after officers said it was driving too fast through a neighborhood.

At one point, a police squad car tried to do a U-turn at Winslow and Henderson Avenues, but then the other squad car struck their vehicle, according to officials.

That's when the second squad car struck an unoccupied SUV that was parked on the 1500 block of South Henderson Avenue, according to authorities.

All four officers involved in the accident were transported to the hospital as a precaution. They were later released and are expected to be OK, officials say.

