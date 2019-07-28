DALLAS — One man has been shot in an officer-involved shooting at South Lancaster Road and Simpson Stuart Road Saturday night, Dallas police said.

Dallas police officers received a call for a suspicious person at that location, police said. Officers arrived on the scene near the Apollo Motel and gave the man orders. An officer fired a weapon at the man and shot him.

No officers were injured, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in unknown condition.

The intersection is closed while officers work the scene.

