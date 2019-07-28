DALLAS — One suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at South Lancaster Road and Simpson Stuart Road Saturday night, Dallas police said.

Dallas police officers responded to a call of an armed man waving a gun in the intersection at 10:09 p.m.

When officers arrived, the suspect fired his weapon, police said.

Officers fired back, striking the suspect who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

No officers were injured, police said.

The intersection remained closed while officers worked the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.