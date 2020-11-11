Dallas police seek help in locating 2 critical missing girls

The two girls were last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday inside of their Dallas apartment, police said.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in their search for two critical missing girls.

According to officials, Robbie Williams, 10, and Annie Williams, 8, were last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday inside of their apartment located in the 18700 block of Midway Road.

Authorities said their mother noticed they were missing around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Robbie is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds. Robbie was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue leggings, officials said.

Her sister, Annie is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 55 pounds. Annie was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink leggings, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact to call 911 or contact Dallas police at 214-671-4268.