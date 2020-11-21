Dallas police seek help locating 'critical missing' man

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing man.
Authorities said 35-year-old Kyle Martin Landon was last seen at 6 a.m. Saturday near the 15800 block of Preston Road. He was driving a blue 4-door 2000 Toyota Camry with unknown tags.
Officials describe Landon as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds and having blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.
Authorities said Landon could possibly be a danger to himself and others.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.