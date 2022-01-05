Police say 77-year-old missing man from Dallas may be confused, need assistance

Willie Dixon left 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive, possibly on foot in an unknown direction, police said. He may be confused and in need of assistance.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen three to four days ago, the police department said on Wednesday.

Willie Dixon left 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive, possibly on foot in an unknown direction, police said. He may be confused and in need of assistance.

Dixon is described as a 77-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-foot-8 tall and weighs about 150 pounds. His clothing description is currently unknown.