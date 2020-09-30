Dallas police ask for help in search for missing 54-year-old woman

Anyone with any information should immediately call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 214-671-4268.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a critically missing person, 54-year-old Carrie Gatewood.

Officials say she was last seen on Tuesday around 9:50 p.m. on the 5200 block of Meadowcreek Drive. Gatewood was driving a 2009 gray Kia Forte with Texas license plate number GR66CZ at the time, according to police.

She has green eyes and brown hair, police say. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray pants.

Police believe Gatewood may be a danger to herself or others.