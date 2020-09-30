x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Local News

Dallas police ask for help in search for missing 54-year-old woman

Anyone with any information should immediately call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 214-671-4268.
Credit: Dallas Police Department

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a critically missing person, 54-year-old Carrie Gatewood. 

Officials say she was last seen on Tuesday around 9:50 p.m. on the 5200 block of Meadowcreek Drive. Gatewood was driving a 2009 gray Kia Forte with Texas license plate number GR66CZ at the time, according to police. 

She has green eyes and brown hair, police say. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray pants. 

Police believe Gatewood may be a danger to herself or others. 

Anyone with any information should immediately call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 214-671-4268.