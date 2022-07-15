Dallas police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

Police say Roxane Reza was last seen Thursday night in the 8200 block of Meadow Road in the North Dallas area.

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who went missing Thursday night.

Police say Roxane Reza was last seen on foot around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Meadow Road in the North Dallas area.

Reza is described as a Latin female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she was last seen wearing workout clothes and running shoes. The colors of the clothes are unknown.