Dallas police searching for suspects in death of 66-year-old man

Dallas police are looking for suspects in the death of a man who was severely injured in a fight on July 7 and died July 17.
On July 7, Dallas police responded to a disturbance call around 7:22 p.m. at 5004 Military Parkway. When they arrived they found 66-year-old Clark Thomas, who had "sustained head trauma," according to police.
Police took Thomas to a hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries July 17, police said.
If you have any information on this case, contact Det. Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or at ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com. Reference case No. 119145-2020.
